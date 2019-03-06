Alan M. Brand

Alan M. Brand, age 84, of Bradenton, FL, beloved husband of the late Susan Nesmith Brand, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. Born in New York, NY on September 27, 1934, he was a son of the late Edward and Irma Brand. Alan was proud to have served his country in the United States Air Force. After the Air Force Alan worked as a commercial realtor for over 25 years and then retired with his wife Susan and spent many years traveling the country. He loved his family, pelicans, his Disney guys and spending time at the beach. He loved the sun, talking sports – especially his Mets and Giants, politics and the stock market. Alan also loved listening to jazz music. He cherished his time with family and friends. Survivors include his four devoted children, Michael Brand and his wife Laurie of West Haven, Karyn Walter and her husband Dave of Bradenton, FL, Cathy Brand and her fiancé Robin Pace of Celebration, FL and Lisa Brand of Trumbull. Alan had ten loving grandchildren, Ashley and her husband Christopher, Jessica and her husband Michael, Michael, Steven and his wife Louisa, Sarah, Danny, Hailey, Gregory, Nicole and Josh as well as two great-grandsons, Jackson and Donato. Friends are invited to join the family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a celebration of Al's life at "The Beach House," 687 East Broadway, Milford. A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, St. Monica Mausoleum, Trumbull. Arrangements in care of The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary