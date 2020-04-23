Home

Alan Pinto


1943 - 2020
Alan Pinto Obituary
Alan Paul Pinto
Dec. 18, 1943 – April 21, 2020 Alan Paul Pinto entered eternal rest on April 21. Born in Bridgeport 76 years ago, he spent most of his life in Milford. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Gladys (Horton) of West Haven, his son Alan Jr. of Milford and his daughter Amy Pinto and her partner Lee Nicolas of Milford as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frank, John, and Richard.
Alan was an automobile salesman for 40 years, and part owner of Pinto Auto Sales in Bridgeport. He was known for his tenacity, which saw him through several serious illnesses over the last 22 years. He fought hard to be with his family. He served his country in the Army Reserves.
He especially loved teaching his children, yelling at his Yankees, cooking shows, golfing, and making brownies and pancakes. When possible, a small family celebration of life will be scheduled.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020
