Alan Roger Stewart

Alan Roger Stewart, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 25, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1950 in Madera, California to Marjorie (Kampmeier) and George Stewart. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Alan (Al) lived a humble life of integrity and kindness. Generous and jovial, Al found great pleasure in making others laugh. He was quick to strike up conversations with everyone he met. He practiced random acts of kindness, frequently paying for coffee for the person behind him or stopping to help someone with car trouble. Al was a lifelong reader who started each day by reading several newspapers. He loved gardening, cooking, camping, and most of all spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Watson. Al loved animals throughout his life, and was always happiest with his dog at his side. He had a gift for working with his hands and enjoyed collecting tools and tractors. A talented woodworker, Al enjoyed many memorable trips sailing on the wooden boat he built by hand. He visited his favorite vacation spot in Cape Cod with family nearly every year since 1982. One of Al's happiest memories of growing up in California was watching the construction of Disneyland in Anaheim and attending its opening in 1955. He moved to Mt. Lebanon, PA as a young teenager and then moved to Connecticut as a high school senior. He graduated from Greenwich High School in 1968. Al attended Westminster College in Pennsylvania graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He lived in Pennsylvania and Ohio before moving to Stamford, CT in 1981. He has lived in Trumbull, CT since 1993. Al followed the family tradition of working in management at J.C. Penney for more than twenty years as well as working at other companies. He was known for his care and concern for each customer and his compassionate management style. A born teacher, he regularly served as a mentor to colleagues. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne, of Trumbull, CT; four beloved children, Ellyn (Joe Bonomo) Stewart of Stamford, CT; Emily (Nataraja) Kallio of Boulder, CO; Edward (Sandra) Stewart of Purchase, NY; and Molly Stewart of New York, NY; and seven cherished grandchildren, Isabella, Natasha, Clara, Anjali, Camila, Savi, and Emma. In addition, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Diane Stewart of Frisco, TX; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne and Jack Hodge, of Sebastian, FL; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Skinn, of Stratford, CT; three nieces and a nephew; and his first wife and mother of his three eldest children, Linda Henry Champanier of Samsonville, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services for Al will be held privately in Cape Cod, MA. To continue his legacy of generosity, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please perform an act of kindness for someone or memorial donations may be made to petsmartcharities.org