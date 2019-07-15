Alan Roy Tenney

Alan Roy Tenney, age 71, of Easton, beloved husband of Lena DiCosmo Tenney, entered into eternal life on July 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on March 16, 1948, he was a son of the late Frederick and Elyse Abbotts Tenney. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, Lena, survivors include his two loving children Amy Hauptman and her husband Bryan and Jason Tenney and his wife Kaylan all of Easton, and three grandsons, Benjamin, Maxwell and Samuel Hauptman. Alan also was looking forward to the birth of his fourth grandson, Briggs Alan Tenney. He also leaves to cherish his memory, a sister, Carol Mansanto of Arizona, sister-in-law Mary Capodagli of Monroe, as well as several loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Thomas and Robert Tenney, brother-in-law Anthony Capodagli and mother and father-in-law Francesca and Annunziato DiCosmo. Alan was a graduate of Masuk High School in 1966, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in business, majoring in accounting from the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1970. Always a hard worker, while still in college, he gained valuable experience in accounting while working for the firm Capossela, Cohen and Engelson. Upon graduating from college, he joined the prestigious firm of Price Waterhouse & Co. serving in both the Bridgeport and Stamford offices. Brilliant in his field, he passed the challenging CPA exam on his first attempt. He then went on to be the comptroller for Heede International and then president of the Swedish company, Linden Alimak. Always desiring to start his own business, his entrepreneurial skills surfaced as he established and co-founded Stancor, Inc. where he also served as president. Known to his family as a Renaissance man, Alan was a man with many varied interests. He was an avid reader, enjoyed all types of music, loved cooking, baking and gardening. He was an excellent water skier, loved playing golf and was a loyal supporter of the UConn Huskies men's basketball team. He was happy to know that they will be joining the Big East once again. Alan was a proud fan of the N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants. He especially enjoyed fishing with his family and taught his son and grandsons the respect and love for the sport. He had been a member of the Easton Exchange Club for many years where he made and enjoyed the company of his lifelong friends. More than all of his many accomplishments, his unconditional love for family was paramount. Alan was a kind, generous and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. His strength and courage during his three year battle with cancer, was truly inspirational to all who knew him. His zest and love for life will forever warm their hearts. He was forever grateful to his adoring family, friends and health aides who embraced him with their everlasting love, support and compassion. Relatives and family may greet the family on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home at 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Interment will be held privately. If donations wish to be made, Alan's favorite charities were the Special Olympics CT (give.specialolympics.org), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org ), and (stjude.org/give). To leave an online condolence visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 16, 2019