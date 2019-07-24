Alan A. Woodard

Alan Woodard, internationally known dancer, teacher, choreographer and dance historian died on June 30, 2019, at the Carolton Convalescent Home in Fairfield, Connecticut. The cause of death was Parkinson's disease. Alan was born on October 20, 1935 in London, England. His parents were George John Woodard and Nellie Irene Bacon Woodard. During World War II, he was evacuated to Woodwalton, Huntingtonshire where he lived with a vicar and his wife. In London, he began his dance training with Miss Kathleen Crofton, and in a remarkably short time was hired by Festival Ballet (now known as English National Ballet). During his six years with Festival Ballet, he met his future life companion, Charles Dickson. During his life, Alan traveled the globe performing and teaching. He danced with the Ballet Municipal de Santiago and the National Chilean Ballet Company, where he was also Ballet Master. In England, Alan was Chairman of the Ballet Department at the Arts Educational Trust where he also taught and choreographed. Back home he also obtained the Advanced Teachers Certificate with Honors from the Royal Academy of Dancing. In Russia, he studied the six year Vaganova Pedagological syllabus. In the US with Charles Dickson, Alan directed the Metropolitan Ballet Company and School in Bethesda, MD and the Ballet Mississippi Company and School in Jackson, MS. In June 1993, Alan became Director of Connecticut Dance School in Fairfield, CT. He taught advanced classes, adult classes, boys class and choreographed numerous ballets for various concerts and productions including the full "Nutcracker"; performed every December. He also supervised wardrobe, designed sets and costumes, and oversaw all of the school's productions. Alan continued to do this until his illness caused him to retire in March 2018. A memorial gathering for his family and friends will be celebrated on Sunday, August 4th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at CT Dance School, 42 Halley Court, Fairfield, CT 06825. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alan Woodard Scholarship Fund via CT Dance School. Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019