Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Barvenik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Barvenik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Barvenik Obituary
Albert Barvenik
Albert (Al) Barvenik, age 94, of Shelton, beloved husband of Frances (Luthy), passed away peacefully in his home on March 28, 2020. Whenever you asked Al how he was doing, he would give you a grin and appropriately say "life is wonderful" as he spent his entire life building a wonderful world for those around him. Al, a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War and a Merchant Marine during World War II, was born in Stratford on May 5, 1925 to the late George and Meri (Simko) Barvenik. He worked as a self-employed contractor and was always proud to lend a helping hand wherever possible. He also spent several decades as a volunteer fireman, serving as Captain of Echo Hose in Shelton, and was a proud member of the American Legion. Al loved nothing more than spending time with family, making his famous pierogis, and working outdoors in his garden at his beloved home in Beckett, Massachusetts. He will be remembered as a strong yet gentle teddy bear who lent a hand, whistled a tune, and shared a laugh wherever and whenever he could. Al was a devoted husband, loving father, and a proud Papa. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ronald Russell, and grandchildren, Christian and Gerald Perry. In addition to his wife of over 50 years, he will be greatly missed by his five daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Perry, Linda (John) Batten, Christine Russell, Carolynn (Mark) Berritto and Allison (Al) Dancho, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Al's life will be announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to the Ronny Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT 06614. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -