Albert Barvenik
Albert (Al) Barvenik, age 94, of Shelton, beloved husband of Frances (Luthy), passed away peacefully in his home on March 28, 2020. Whenever you asked Al how he was doing, he would give you a grin and appropriately say "life is wonderful" as he spent his entire life building a wonderful world for those around him. Al, a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War and a Merchant Marine during World War II, was born in Stratford on May 5, 1925 to the late George and Meri (Simko) Barvenik. He worked as a self-employed contractor and was always proud to lend a helping hand wherever possible. He also spent several decades as a volunteer fireman, serving as Captain of Echo Hose in Shelton, and was a proud member of the American Legion. Al loved nothing more than spending time with family, making his famous pierogis, and working outdoors in his garden at his beloved home in Beckett, Massachusetts. He will be remembered as a strong yet gentle teddy bear who lent a hand, whistled a tune, and shared a laugh wherever and whenever he could. Al was a devoted husband, loving father, and a proud Papa. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ronald Russell, and grandchildren, Christian and Gerald Perry. In addition to his wife of over 50 years, he will be greatly missed by his five daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Perry, Linda (John) Batten, Christine Russell, Carolynn (Mark) Berritto and Allison (Al) Dancho, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Al's life will be announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to the Ronny Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT 06614. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2020