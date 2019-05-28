Albert J. Berarducci Jr.

Jul. 20, 1942-Mayk 28, 2019

Albert J. Berarducci Jr., age 76, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Sandra (Walytok) Berarducci, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on July 20, 1942 he was the son of the late Albert J. Berarducci Sr. and Rose Mary (Sturchio) Berarducci. Albert was a graduate of Central High School and then went on to The University of Bridgeport where he excelled in baseball and football. He would later be inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. Albert was retired from the City of Bridgeport as Director of School Security.

Survivors in addition to his wife, include one sister, Rachelle Berarducci; three daughters, Kristen Patchel, Lauren Guyer, and Danielle Cotrone and her husband Frank; six grandchildren, Aidan and Ryan Patchel, Cameron and Riley Guyer, Evie and Sadie Cotrone; brother-in-law, Richard Walytok and wife Lynn, and sister-in-law, Noreen Berarducci. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Berarducci, and brother-in-law, Michael Walytok.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Directly in St. Catherine of Siena, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. The family would like to thank Connecticut Hospice for all their help and care.