Albert DeLucia
April 5. 1949 - Dec. 26, 2020
Albert DeLucia, 70, formerly of Trumbull, CT passed away peacefully in his home in Florida on December 26, 2019. He was born April 5, 1949 in Bridgeport to the late Albert and Rose DeLucia. He graduated from Central High School in 1968. He worked for Perkin Elmer, Bunko Ramo, and Data Switch. Then to his own business Al's Painting and Decorating.
Survivors include his brother Joseph and wife Louise DeLucia, Nieces; Laurie DeLucia, Dawn and John Minopoli, Lisa and Aires Mourao, and several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frank DeLucia. Friends are invited to attend the funeral Thursday morning, January 16, 9:00 a.m. at the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave. Bridgeport, CT 06604. Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Timothy A. Lannacone officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020