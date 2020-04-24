Home

Albert Dennis


1950 - 2020
Albert Dennis Obituary
ALBERT JEROME DENNIS
Dec 28,1950 - April 20,2020Albert Jerome Dennis (Ithcy) transitioned peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center due to Covid-19.
He was born December 28, 1950 to the late Virginia (Duke) Dennis in Bridgeport, CT. Itchy was an only child.
Growing up he lived in Father Panik Village but spent most of his time with his grand-dad, Richard Dennis in the Green Apartments. He was educated in the Bridgeport School System. He was employed with the United Illuminating Company and later Sacred Heart University. He retired in 2009.
He leaves to mourn his passing three aunts, Kathie Dennis, Robbyn-Dennis Robinson, Victoria Dennis (Carl) and Special Cousin Dorothy Dennis and many other cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 25, 2020
