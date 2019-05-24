Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Albert Fedorek


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Fedorek Obituary
Albert R. Fedorek
Albert R. Fedorek, age 81, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Kathleen Kresley Fedorek, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Ludlowe Health Center, Fairfield. Al was born in Hartford on July 23, 1937 to the late John and Anna (Lebar) Fedorek and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and retired after thirty-six years, as a Lieutenant for the City of Bridgeport Police Department. Al was an active member of Calvary St. George Episcopal Church in Bridgeport. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and was a friend of Bill W. A special thank you to the staff of Ludlowe HCC for their kind and loving care. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Al was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, John and George Fedorek and sisters, Anna Fedorek, Helen Daniszewski, Frances Condon, and Lee Michaud. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Calvary St. George Episcopal Church, 755 Clinton Ave., Bridgeport. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019
