Albert Dominic Ferraro

September 25, 1920 - January 1, 1994 Memoriam In Loving Memory of Albert "The Legend" Ferraro, my dad, my business partner, and most of all my Best Friend. On what would have been your 100th birthday you are remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father, perfect grandfather, awesome uncle, and loyal friend to everyone who knew you. Forever in our hearts, thoughts ,and prayers. Love, your family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store