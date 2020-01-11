|
|
ALBERT JAMES GARDE SR.
Albert James Garde, Sr., age 85 of Milford, CT, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Jupiter, FL after a courageous battle with heart disease. Al from work life and Big Jim from home was extremely devoted to his family. After serving in the Air Force, he had a long productive career in the Wire & Cable industry.
Jim was a man loved by all for treating everyone like a member of the family. He loved to cook, a good laugh, a stiff cocktail and danced with every female participant willing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jim was predeceased by his brother Robert Garde and is survived by his wife Mary of 66 years, his daughter Carol Pucci and husband Hank of Milford, CT, his son Albert James Garde, Jr. and his wife Susan of Jupiter, FL, his daughter Sandra Garde and her partner Bruce Grant of Milford, CT, grandchildren Michael, Katie, Joshua, Cassie and great-grandchildren Jackson and Brody and beloved dog "Sweetie Pie".
Donations can be made in Albert's name to .
A "celebration of life" will be held at a later date
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020