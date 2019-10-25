|
Albert J. Helmerich
After a long, rich lifetime of compassion and grace, Albert J. Helmerich, aged 98, left us on October 23, 2019. All benefited from his love and care, but most especially his children, Mary Lee Helmerich, Lawrence Helmerich, and Nancy Helmerich; his daughter-in-law Sally Helmerich and son-in-law Ken Bennett; his beloved granddaughter, Randy Helmerich, his great-granddaughter, Madison Mitchell; and every animal he ever had in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019