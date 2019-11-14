|
Albert J. Stoccatore II
Albert J. Stoccatore II, age 73, of Monroe, beloved husband of Terry Koscavage Stoccatore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on April 20, 1946, he was a son of the late Albert James and Anna Romany Stoccatore. Al earned his Associates Degree from the Bridgeport Engineering Institute and worked as a Regional District Manager for Bunker Ramo for many years and was a retired senior quality control analyst for NASDAQ of Trumbull. He was a very proud decorated member of the Monroe Lion's Club for over 40 years. A dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather; he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Sofia. Whenever she was around, Al's smile could light up the room. In addition to his beloved wife of 41 years Terry, survivors include two loving daughters Elise Smith and her husband Leon and Heather Rossi and her husband Vince, his cherished and adored granddaughter, Sofia and son-in-law Jon Figlar. He was predeceased by a daughter, Ann-Marie Figlar and a brother, Benjamin P. Stoccatore. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating Al's life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, fruit baskets and food, those desiring may make memorial contributions to an education fund for Al's granddaughter, Sofia, in care of the funeral home or to the Monroe Lion's Club, P.O. Box 10, Monroe, CT 06468. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019