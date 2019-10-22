|
|
Albert E. Kosa Jr.
Jan 23, 1949 - Oct 21, 2019Woodbury/Oxford- Albert Edward Kosa, Jr., 70, passed away after a short illness at Litchfield Woods in Torrington, CT on October 21, 2019.
Al was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on January 23, 1949, the son of the late Julia (Melson) and the late Albert E. Kosa, Sr. He grew up in Fairfield Connecticut. He graduated from Colby High School (Class of 1967) and Scared Heart University (Class of 1971). He enlisted in the Naval Reserve. He proudly served active duty from 1971-1973 and was deployed on a destroyer, the USS Laffey (DD-724). He was a retired plumber from the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union 777. He worked on many important projects, including the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, CT and the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (one of his last projects before retiring).
During retirement "Oxford Al" enjoyed selling various preowned treasures at the Woodbury Flea Market. He enjoyed his flea market friends and customers even more. Before moving to Woodbury in 2018, he was an Oxford resident for over 30 years. He volunteered with the Friends of the Oxford Library. He was very proud to be part of the fundraising efforts to build the new library in Oxford. Al was passionate about reading, history and gun collecting, especially Colt pistols. He was an advocate of gun safety and gun rights. He was a proud member of Tin Can Sailors and the NRA. Most importantly, he was an animal lover, especially of cats. He never met a cat who disliked him.
Al is survived by his daughter Christine Puglio, and her boyfriend Blair Waldron of Winchester Center, CT. Al was cared for during his last months by Christine and Blair in their home. He is also survived by his daughters, Corinne Kosa of Panama City, Florida and Julianne Bednarcik and her husband Gregg Bednarcik of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. His three grandchildren, Airman 1st Class John A. Puglio of Tinker AFB, OK, and Gavin Williams and Zellene Williams of Panama City, Florida. He is also survived by Christine, Corinne and Julianne's mother, Veronica Kosa of Gig Harbor, WA. He leaves his brother William Kosa and his wife Mary Lou of Florida, their daughters, Diane Antonicelli, Deborah Arbizzani and Donna Monroe and a special niece, Nicole Pederson-Misteroni and her husband Alex of Naugatuck. Al leaves his very special friend, Jenny Kerce of Monroe, CT and his best friend since the Navy, Robley Moore of South Carolina. He is predeceased by many beloved cats, including Georgia, Buffet, and Kitty.
The family would like to thank the staff at Litchfield Woods, Visiting Nurse Services of CT, Amanda Costella APRN, Dr. William Coll and the staff of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Griffin Hospital for their compassionate care of Al during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to: Friends of the Oxford Library, 49 Great Oak Rd., Oxford CT 06478 or to the dog & cat shelter: The Little Guild, 285 Sharon Goshen Tpke., West Cornwall, CT 06796. A memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m. and Military Honors at 5:30 p.m., Sunday October 27 at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019