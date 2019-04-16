Albert M. King

Albert M. King moved on to a new journey Palm Sunday April 14, with his loving wife of 66 years and children by his side. Albert was born in Stratford, CT to Rose and Albert Emil King. He was previously deceased by his two sisters June and Arlene and his brother-in-law Donald Stockman.

Al was an enlisted reservist in the Army Signal Crop and served during the Korean Conflict. He remained an active reservist for eight more years.

He graduated from the University of Connecticut with bachelor and master degrees in Electrical Engineering and a sixth year in education. Al taught evenings for many years at Norwalk Technical College in CT. He also held a Professional Engineers Certification.

Al was employed by several corporations in Fairfield County, CT and ended his work years at Sirkorsky Aircraft. He also had an active life playing golf and engaging with his sons in the Boy Scouts and Indian Guides. He sang with the choir of St. Puis X Church in Fairfield, CT over twenty years. He and his wife loved dancing. They traveled and worked with the Elderhostel Service group all over the USA.

Later in life they built a home in beautiful South County, Rhode Island. Al spent those years playing bridge.

He is survived by his wife Ann Stockman King and three children, Kristopher King of NJ, Elizabeth Black and her husband Philip of NH, David King and his wife Tricia of Glastonbury, CT, also Donna Dichaira and her husband Dan and many nieces and nephews, including Joyce and Tom Layman.

He will be buried with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.

Albert was a man who didn't talk a lot until you got him started. He lived his life as a loving, caring, person, a real gentleman. He was very blessed to have many wonderful friends.

Many, many thanks and contributions should go to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904.