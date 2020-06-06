Albert Maier
Albert Maier
Albert Maier, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Jean (Gandini) Maier, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Maier was born in Bridgeport the son of the late Guy and Lena Maier. He was a Fairfield resident for many years. He was the retired President and owner of Maier"s Garage in Bridgeport for over 50 years. He was a US Army veteran. In addition to his wife Jean of over 70 years of marriage include his devoted children; Robert Maier and Janet Maier, his loving grandchildren;Andrea Nowell, Robert Maier and Katy Maier. Three sisters Rose Marie Alexander, Ann Provolo and Shirley Gilebbi and several nieces and nephews. Due to social distancing a private service and burial will take place in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. The family wishes to thank the 6th floor staff at Bridgeport Hospital for all of the wonderful care they provided to Mr Maier . To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
