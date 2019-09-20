|
Albert Seres
Albert Seres passed away peacefully in his home in the loving care of his family on September 16, 2019. Born in Fairfield on January 28, 1926, Al was a lifelong town resident. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Margaret Onady Seres. Al's memory will be lovingly remembered by his children, Dr. Richard Seres, and his wife, Barbara, Jeffrey Seres, Thomas Seres, and his wife, Debra, and Sandy Seres; his cherished grandchildren that include his namesake, Allie Lipton, and her husband, Josh, Kaitlin Seres, Chelsea Seres, and Spencer Byrne-Seres; his beloved sister-in-law, Emma Seres; and several nieces and nephews. Al was a World War II Navy Veteran, who then worked for the Burroughs Corp. until his retirement in 1986. He was an award winning wood carver and loved sharing his talents with his many friends he made over the years at the Fairfield Senior Center. Al enjoyed golfing and watching the Yankees, Patriots, and his favorite, UCONN Women's Basketball. Al was a true gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory can be made to the Fairfield Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or www.ctaudubon.org. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019