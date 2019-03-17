Albert N. Sopko, Jr.

Albert N. Sopko, Jr., age 64, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 37 years of the late Judith Craven Sopko, passed away unexpectedly following a long illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on December 10, 1954, son of the late Albert J. Sopko and Mary Depoto Sopko, Albert had been a Fairfield town resident for most of his life before moving to Bridgeport 14 years ago. He had worked for the Town of Fairfield DPW for many years until his retirement. Albert was an avid New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed watching football, action movies and in his younger years going to classic rock concerts. Most of all he liked spending time with his family and friends reminiscing about the "Good Old Days". Albert is survived by his daughter, Rose Yaksic and her husband Enzo of Saugus, Massachusetts, brothers-in-law Richard Craven and his wife Patty and Edward Craven and his wife Eileen as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday in the funeral home form 4-7 p.m. The Sopko family would like to express their thanks to Jackie and Sue from Turtledove Home Care for the compassionate care that Albert received during his illness.