Albert Sunman
Albert Sunman, age 79, of Milford, husband of Charlotte (Wargo) Sunman, died on May 1, 2020. He is survived by sons, Ronald Wargo (Jen), Michael Wargo (Sue Baeder), Christopher Wargo (Diane) and seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford, CT. For full obituary, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.