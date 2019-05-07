Albert Testani Sr.

Albert Testani Sr., age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Virginia Pascarell Testani, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on October 2, 1928, he was a son of the late Oreste and Matilda Esposito Testani. A U.S. Army veteran, Albert was a retired employee of American Fabrics and International Harvester. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Frances Cabrini Council and enjoyed trips to the casino, gardening and fishing. In addition to his beloved wife of 61 years, Virginia, survivors include two sons, Albert Testani Jr. and his wife Terri of Trumbull and Vincent Testani and Barbara Muldowney of Stratford, three brothers, Harry Testani and his wife Rosemary, Donald Testani and his wife Connie and Richard Testani, a sister, Connie Piccioli, four cherished grandchildren, Albert Testani lll and his wife Lizzi, Vincent Testani Jr, and Nicholas and Courtney Testani, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Greco and a brother, Joseph Testani. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m.