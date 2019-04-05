Connecticut Post Obituaries
Alberta Baigent

Alberta Baigent Obituary
Alberta Baigent
Alberta Zotack Baigent, age 71, formerly of Connecticut, passed away in her home in New York City on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery, Bronson Road, Fairfield, CT. There will be no prior calling hours. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of this publication. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit: www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019
