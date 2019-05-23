Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Inzero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Inzero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alberta Inzero Obituary
Alberta Inzero
Alberta Inzero, age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Pasquale James Inzero. Beloved mother of Maryrose Inzero Kristopik, Albert Inzero, Eric Inzero, Patrick Inzero and Lynn Inzero Williams, sister to Rosemary Foley, Darby Hayes and the late Margaret D'Urso. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Alberta Inzero Scholarship Program with the 12.14 Foundation & NewArts, of Newtown, 12.14 Foundation/Newarts P.O. Box 90, Newtown, CT 06470 or go to www.NewArts.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now