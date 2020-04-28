|
Alberta J. Vargas
Alberta J. Vargas, of Stratford, passed away at home on Easter morning, April 12, 2020 after a long illness. Alberta was the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Thompson) Vargas, born on April 2, 1953. She was a graduate of Stratford High School and attended local colleges where she pursued her love of science. Later in life she worked for Eyelet Design, Inc. in Waterbury. Alberta had a passion for helping others. She was a lifelong church member, first at Christ Episcopal Church in Stratford and later at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield where she was an active organizer of the Silver Lining prom dress charity. She volunteered at the Bridgeport Center for Women and Families, the Connecticut Food Bank, Stratford Junior Women's Club, Bridgeport Dress for Success project, The Beardsley Zoo, The Stratford Historical Society and privately helped many people in need. Alberta had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the Christ Church choir, community theater, and loved to attend the Bridgeport Symphony concert season. Alberta leaves behind her life partner of over 40 years, Chris R. Card; her sister Claudia and her husband Robert Hughes of Bethlehem, CT; her Aunt Joan Moberg of Inverness, FL; her cousins Bill Thompson of Milford, CT, Virginia Donato of Mesa, AZ and Ronald Vargas of Cedar City, UT and her three cats, Shelly, Percy, and Byron. The William R. McDonald Funeral Home in Stratford is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial service will be announced and held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020