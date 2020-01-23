Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Bridgeport, CT
Alberto E. Teixeira


1960 - 2020
Alberto E. Teixeira Obituary
Alberto E. Teixeira
Alberto E. Teixeira, age 59, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on May 19, 1960 in Pedrario, Montalegre, Portugal, he was a son of Antonio and Maria Jorge Teixeira of Bridgeport. Alberto was a retired laborer for Grasso Construction and belonged to the Laborers Union 146. He was a member of the Vasco da Gama Portuguese Club, where he enjoyed watching his beloved soccer team Benfica F.C. and the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed traveling with his life partner Mary. "Beto" as the family affectionately called him, truly loved spending time with all of his extended family. In addition to his parents, survivors include his life partner, Mary Wraga of Bridgeport, nine siblings, Lourdes Jardim, Antonio Teixeira and his wife Glenys, Julia Reis and her husband Paul, Grace Rodriguez, Laura Gniadek and her husband Ron, Maria Teixeira, Tino Teixeira, Susana Teixeira and Melissa Kerestury and her husband Jason, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a nephew, Anthony Michael Teixeira. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
