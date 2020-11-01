Alberto Goncalves Santos
Alberto Goncalves Santos, age 87, beloved husband of Amelia Teixeira Santos of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Sarraquinhos, Montalegre, Portugal on March 31, 1933, he was a son of the late Bento Goncalves Dos Santos and Ana Maria Balenca Dos Santos. Alberto came to the United States in 1971 and moved to Bridgeport with his family. Before his retirement he worked at ACME Corp., Park Royal, and Syntex Rubber. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Amelia of 52 years, survivors include two loving children, Maria L. Hannon and her husband Stephen of Milford and Fernando T. Santos and his wife Maria of Wallingford and two cherished granddaughters, Emily S. Hannon and Kaylee E. Hannon. He was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
A walk through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected as guests walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure everyone has the same opportunity. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
.