Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
429 Huntington Rd
Bridgeport, CT
1931 - 2019
Albino Barrozo Obituary
Albino Pinto Barrozo
Albino Pinto Barrozo, age 87 of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in his daughter's home with his loving family by his side. Al, as he was best known, was born in Ludlow, MA on September 5, 1931 to the late Emilia Reis and Joao Pinto Barrozo. He went back with his parents to Donoes, Portugal when he was just a few months old. He returned to Massachusetts when he was 19 years old and worked in a shoe factory before coming to Bridgeport, CT where he entered into the construction field. Over his years at Silliman Company he gained more responsibility and became a foreman until retiring in 1993. He and the love of his life, wife, Laura (Rodrigues) Barrozo, retired to Palm Coast, FL. They returned to their family here in CT in 2017. Al was a great soccer player and enjoyed being captain of the Vasco DaGama Club team. Music was a big part of his family's life and he took every opportunity to dance at church and club gatherings. He was happiest when he was in his garden. Not many people can grow a fig tree this far north, but he did!
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Laura Barrozo; his daughters, Emilia Staley and husband Harold and Laura Armitage; his son, Albino Barrozo Jr. and wife Sue; his grandchildren, Rasean Staley and wife Sandi, Daryl Staley and wife Lindsay, Ian Cook, Delhia Barrozo and Luke Barrozo; his great-granddaughters, Ariana, Alivia and Mia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Antonio Reis, and a son-in-law, Thomas B. Armitage.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 2, 2019
