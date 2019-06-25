Alda Carvalho DeBrum

Alda Carvalho DeBrum, age 81, of Oxford, beloved wife of the late Gilbert L. DeBrum, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on May 9, 1938 in Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Joao DaCosta Carvalho and Maria Jose Pereira. She along with her husband and children immigrated to the United States in 1966. Alda loved fresh air, sunshine and everything outdoors. She enjoyed summers and holidays in the mountains of upstate NY with her husband and family as well as time at the beach in the salty air. Alda was an avid gardener and enjoyed baking and cooking celebratory meals for family gatherings. The memories the family created and the unconditional love she gave will always live in their hearts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her four loving children, Lisetta Villada and her husband Jose, Lubelia DeBrum and her partner Victoria Brennan, Olga Fernandes and her husband Jose, and Gilbert DeBrum Jr. and his fiancée Melissa Jennings; five cherished grandchildren, Mark, Christine, Sandra, Juliana and Sierra; brother-in-law, Artur Pereira, as well as several additional brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Isaura Pereira and Venilde Pereira. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at a time and place to be announced. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary