Alda R. Valente
Alda R. Valente, age 97, wife of the late Alberto Valente, entered into eternal rest at Bridgeport Hospital on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born in Sobreiro, Portugal and came to the US in 1942. She resided in Bridgeport, CT for over 60 years until she went to live with her Goddaughter, in Stratford. She was a co-owner of Luso Market in Bpt., and then worked at Perkin-Elmer for many years before retiring. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Bridgeport, CT. She was a pillar of the Portuguese community and always gave of herself and her time to all that needed her. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching Jeopardy, and gatherings with her loved ones.
She is survived by her devoted and loving Godmother, Diana Sanches, she was a surrogate mother to Fernando and Joann Sanches, she is also survived by her surrogate grandchildren and great-grandchildren, by many cherished nieces, nephews, and many loved and dear friends. She was our Matriarch, the light of our lives and beloved by all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 7, 2019