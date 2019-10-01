|
|
Alessandrina Faiella
Alessandrina "Lisa" Faiella, 78, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Francesco "Frank" Faiella for 60 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, September, 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Nicola di Tornimparte P. L'Aquila, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Clemente and Mariarcangela Catena. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother as well as a compassionate friend to so many. In 1960, Lisa came to the United States to rejoin her husband Frank, with a nine month old bundle of joy, Arcangelo. Soon followed three more beautiful children. She earned her US citizenship and obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant's diploma shortly after. She worked as a CNA at the Jewish Home for the Elderly for 32 years, where she compassionately cared for so many residents who reminded her of her parents and relatives she had left behind in Italy. Lisa was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. She found great joy in preparing meals for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Lisa's most valued treasures were her eight grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally and of whom she was so very proud. She will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband, Frank, survivors include her devoted children, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren, Arcangelo Faiella of San Dimas, CA, his wife Lisa and their children Emilie and Nicholas, Francesco Faiella Jr. of Shelton and his wife Maria da Luz and their children Francesco III and Alexander, Gino Faiella of Trumbull and his wife Denise and their children Gina Marie, Michael and Daniel, and Aquilina Faiella Stolze of Trumbull and her daughter Sarah Elizabeth, as well as her sister Ada Brilli of Toronto, Canada and brother Giammaria "Gino" Catena of San Nicola, Italy and his wife Ana, and many beloved nieces and nephews in the US, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 9:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019