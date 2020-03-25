|
|
Alex J. Orban
Alex J. Orban, age 77 of Southport, CT, beloved husband of the late Kathleen Orban, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Ludlowe Health Center. Born in Cleveland, OH, the son of the late Alex and Elizabeth Orban, he was raised in Cleveland and also lived in Pittsburg, PA, Longmeadow MA, and Branford, CT for his work prior to relocating to Southport in 2012. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from John Carroll University. Mr. Orban studied law at the University of Notre Dame, but had to take a leave to return home to assist his family. He would later receive his Jurist Doctorate from Cleveland State University while working full-time. Mr. Orban specialized in Labor and Employment Law and served as In-House Counsel for U.S. Steel, Friendly's Inc. and Easter Seals. He also continued his studies and received his MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He and his wife, Kathleen traveled extensively together throughout the world and especially loved going on cruises together. They developed many close friendships wherever they lived and enjoyed playing bridge and Pinochle with their friends. In his later years Alex loved keeping up with all the current events and reading books. He will be dearly missed by his three beloved children, John T. Orban and his wife Loraine and their children, Emily and Kevin of Southport, Rachel A. Orban and her husband Tom Walsh and their children, Thomas and Kinsale of Rye, NY and Seth D. Orban of Austin, TX; three siblings, Alexis Ballrick, Carl Orban and Carol Shakarian of Cleveland, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Orban. A private burial will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford, CT. A public celebration of Alex's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Mr. Orban's memory to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2020