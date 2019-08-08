Connecticut Post Obituaries
Sept. 20, 1997 - Aug. 7, 2019 STRATFORD – Alex P. Fakhoury, age 21 of Stratford, beloved son of Ziad and Louisa (Esposito) Fakhoury of Stratford, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY in White Oak Baptist Church, 5344 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his services. Further information and a full obituary can be found on www.hullfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019
