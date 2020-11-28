1/
Alex Tripoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Tripoli
Alex J. Tripoli, 81, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th at Bridgeport Hospital.
Alex is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia G. (Fazekas) Tripoli, his daughter and son-in-law, Trudy and Thomas Burke of Towson Maryland, his grandchildren Jack and Caillin Burke, and his brother Roger Tripoli (Cyndie Ginter). He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Alan Tripoli, in 1991.
Due to COVID-19, interment will be private. A "celebration of life" memorial will be held at a later date for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) or the charity of your choice in Alex's memory. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to
www.larsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved