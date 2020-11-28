Alex Tripoli
Alex J. Tripoli, 81, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th at Bridgeport Hospital.
Alex is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia G. (Fazekas) Tripoli, his daughter and son-in-law, Trudy and Thomas Burke of Towson Maryland, his grandchildren Jack and Caillin Burke, and his brother Roger Tripoli (Cyndie Ginter). He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Alan Tripoli, in 1991.
Due to COVID-19, interment will be private. A "celebration of life" memorial will be held at a later date for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
