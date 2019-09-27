|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF ALEXA W. FITCHETT Jan. 8, 1952-Sept. 27, 2016 As you spend your third year in Heaven you are remembered so often by so many. Whether it be with the light of the morning sunrise beginning a new day or the darkness of a lonely night we never forget you as time swiftly moves along. When we look to the stars in the Heavens we see your smiling face and as we hear your favorite song we forever know that we will always have someone to watch over us. You are missed by so many and we will never forget you as we hold you close to our hearts. Fred Pucci Cos Cob CT Judy Sechny Brewster NY