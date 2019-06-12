Alexander A. Micklos Jr.

On Wednesday, December 5th, 2018, Alexander A. Micklos Jr, loving father of daughters Ann Micklos of Cocoa, FL and Sara White-Farnell of Marietta, GA, and grandfather of Jasmine White, died at the age of 86 in hospice in Marietta, GA.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow at 1:30 at the St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford.

Alex was born on September 14, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT to Alexander A. Micklos Sr. and Theresa (Galla) Micklos. He received his business degree from Fairfield University, after spending two years in the US Army in support of the Korean War. Former spouse, Suzanne Noyes and Alex, raised their two daughters, Ann and Sara.

Alex spent his career at Peoples Saving Bank in Bridgeport, CT, retiring as the Assistant Treasurer. During his retirement, Alex spent time with his daughters and was an active parishioner at St. Thomas church in Fairfield, CT where he was head usher for many years. He went to daily mass at Fairfield University and was active in the Alumni Association. Alex loved taking walks at Jennings and Sasco Beach and going sailing in Long Island Sound. When Alex moved to Arbor Terrance in Georgia, he was known as the best dressed resident, and enjoyed painting, reading and spending time with his granddaughter.