Alexander Jordan Jamieson

Alexander Jordan Jamieson Obituary
Alexander Jordan Jamieson
Alexander Jordan Jamieson, 22, of Stratford, CT, passed away unexpectedly May 1, 2019 after a long battle with depression. Alex was raised in Milford and attended Joseph A. Foran High School then transferred to Jonathan Law to finish.
Alex was currently performing with his band, The Cover-Ups and also The Influence, with his amazing talent on the guitar (influenced of course by Billie Joe of Green Day). Alex also had mastered the art of skateboarding which he so very much enjoyed his entire life. He had recently decided to work on a path to a career as a Firefighter, which well suited his character of loving and caring for so many. His genuine heart of gold has touched so many.
Alex is survived by his parents, William Sr. and Debra of Milford, brother Robert and wife Jeanne, brother William Jr. and wife Blakely, sisters Vanessa, Kaylee, Kelsey, Jody, sister Caitlyn Sheridan, brother Gabe Kazeleh, Uncle Gator Murphy, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family. Also survived by his girlfriend, Taylor Cabana, his mentor Mike Sinnott, and many, many friends, all of which loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Celebration of Alex's life will be Tuesday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith & Sefcik Funeral Home, 135 North Broad St., Milford, CT. The family invites all to attend and attire is as Alex would want, Green Day & Punk.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2019
