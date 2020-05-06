Alexander Kreizer
Alexander Kreizer, age 97 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. Kreizer was born in Ungvar, Czechoslovakia, the son of the late Yehuda and Lena Kreizer. Alexander was a Holocaust survivor. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, and was held for two and half years in a POW camp. Alexander was a longtime member of the Loyalty Lodge and Hebrew Sick Benefit Association. He is survived by his beloved wife Adrienne Kreizer, his devoted son Jay Kreizer and his wife Cindy of Fairfield, and his adored grandson Lance Kreizer. Alexander was predeceased by his son Steven Kreizer in 2011. A private graveside service will take place at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT, 06604, www.jseniors.org. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Alexander Kreizer, age 97 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. Kreizer was born in Ungvar, Czechoslovakia, the son of the late Yehuda and Lena Kreizer. Alexander was a Holocaust survivor. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, and was held for two and half years in a POW camp. Alexander was a longtime member of the Loyalty Lodge and Hebrew Sick Benefit Association. He is survived by his beloved wife Adrienne Kreizer, his devoted son Jay Kreizer and his wife Cindy of Fairfield, and his adored grandson Lance Kreizer. Alexander was predeceased by his son Steven Kreizer in 2011. A private graveside service will take place at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT, 06604, www.jseniors.org. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.