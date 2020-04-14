|
Alexander A. Papp Jr.
Alexander A Papp Jr., age 94, died on April 12, 2020 in New Haven, CT. Born in Bridgeport, CT to Alexander Papp and Agnes Peck, Al enjoyed baseball, movies and swimming in his younger days. He was drafted into the US Navy from 1943-1946 and participated in the D-Day invasion force. Al worked in Experimental at Sikorsky's for 38 years and personally handled several projects for Igor Sikorsky. He was most proud of helping with the finishing of the cabin for President Eisenhower's first presidential helicopter. His work at Sikorsky's also led him to the love of his life, Blanche Northrop Papp, who had a nearby workstation. They married in 1977 and remained devoted to each other until her passing in 2006. He and Blanche could be found every Sunday morning in pew #77 at First Congregational Church in Stratford, CT. Throughout his life, Al was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, cookie connoisseur, and was a gifted bowler, a hobby he enjoyed into his 90s. Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Blanche Northrop Papp, his brothers William, Zoli, Frederick and Henry, and sisters Amelia and Elizabeth, as well as his granddaughter, Heather Hulford. He is survived by his stepdaughter, MaryAnne Hulford of Milford, granddaughters, Jennifer Hulford of North Carolina and Jacqueline Coralian, Jacqueline's husband Brian and their two children, Kelly and Gee, of Norwalk. He is also survived by his brother, Louis Papp, Louis' wife Anita, and their children of Connecticut, his sister, Helen Balberchak of Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews. A wake and memorial service will be announced at a later date, by the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. Please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com to express condolences online
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020