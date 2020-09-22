1/1
Alexander Pekar Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander "Buzz" Joseph Pekar Sr.
Alexander Joseph Pekar Sr. ("Buzz"), age 86, a resident of Monroe for 50 years, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on September 18, 2020.
He was born on October 15, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was the beloved son of Elizabeth Timko Pekar and John Pekar, beloved brother of Helen Flyte (Sis). He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years and love of his life, Brenda Mary Pekar and his brother John Pekar.
Alexander was a Bassick High School graduate. He was a retired employee from Leverty & Hurley Company and O & G Industries where he worked as a heavy machine operator. He was a long-time member of the First United Church of Christ in Bridgeport, Connecticut and served as a consistory member and Elder.
He enjoyed traveling cross country and cruises to Alaska and Hawaii with his family as well as trips to the casino. He loved country music and didn't hold back to sing along to every song. He was always ready to tell a story and had a way of making you laugh. He was an avid NY Giants and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing golf. He will be most remembered for his love and devotion for his family. He could be seen sitting at the head of the table during the holidays with family and letting you know how proud he was of everyone.
He leaves behind his children, Alexander J. Pekar Jr. (Darlene) of Beacon Falls, CT, John Pekar (Rosemarie) of Bridgeport, CT, Robert Pekar Sr. (Cecelia) of Punta Gorda, FL, Susan Pekar of Grafton, MA and Carol Ogrinc (John) of Monroe, CT. Followed by his grandchildren; Alexander J. Pekar III, Steven Pekar, Kelly Maxim, Christine Pekar, Kate Berwell, Robert Pekar Jr., Susan Williams, Matthew Pekar, Christopher Ogrinc, Zachary Ogrinc, Laura Pekar, Andrew Pekar, along with seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Alexander's family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lord Chamberlain, Hartford Healthcare Hospice Care and a special thank you to Shantel from Visiting Angels whose compassion and extraordinary care meant everything to us.
Alexander will be interred at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved