Alexander "Buzz" Joseph Pekar Sr.
Alexander Joseph Pekar Sr. ("Buzz"), age 86, a resident of Monroe for 50 years, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on September 18, 2020.
He was born on October 15, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was the beloved son of Elizabeth Timko Pekar and John Pekar, beloved brother of Helen Flyte (Sis). He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years and love of his life, Brenda Mary Pekar and his brother John Pekar.
Alexander was a Bassick High School graduate. He was a retired employee from Leverty & Hurley Company and O & G Industries where he worked as a heavy machine operator. He was a long-time member of the First United Church of Christ in Bridgeport, Connecticut and served as a consistory member and Elder.
He enjoyed traveling cross country and cruises to Alaska and Hawaii with his family as well as trips to the casino. He loved country music and didn't hold back to sing along to every song. He was always ready to tell a story and had a way of making you laugh. He was an avid NY Giants and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing golf. He will be most remembered for his love and devotion for his family. He could be seen sitting at the head of the table during the holidays with family and letting you know how proud he was of everyone.
He leaves behind his children, Alexander J. Pekar Jr. (Darlene) of Beacon Falls, CT, John Pekar (Rosemarie) of Bridgeport, CT, Robert Pekar Sr. (Cecelia) of Punta Gorda, FL, Susan Pekar of Grafton, MA and Carol Ogrinc (John) of Monroe, CT. Followed by his grandchildren; Alexander J. Pekar III, Steven Pekar, Kelly Maxim, Christine Pekar, Kate Berwell, Robert Pekar Jr., Susan Williams, Matthew Pekar, Christopher Ogrinc, Zachary Ogrinc, Laura Pekar, Andrew Pekar, along with seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Alexander's family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lord Chamberlain, Hartford Healthcare Hospice Care and a special thank you to Shantel from Visiting Angels whose compassion and extraordinary care meant everything to us.
Alexander will be interred at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
