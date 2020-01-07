|
|
Alexander S. Krampovitis
Alexander S. Krampovitis (Al) of Trumbull, Connecticut, is resting peacefully and free of pain after passing away at age 74 on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Life Care Center of New Port Richey, Florida. Whether at work before retiring as a quality assurance inspector for the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, racing slingshot dragsters in his youth, or accurately diagnosing a vehicle malfunction over the phone, Al had a passion and skill for all things mechanical. His stubborn conviction, devious chuckle, and kind heart will be missed by his son Alexander W. (Brittnie) Krampovitis of Santa Clarita, CA; his daughter Rose (Rick) Muller of New Port Richey; his brother John Krampovitis of Bridgeport, CT; his grandchildren Bryan Krampovitis of West Haven, CT, Rick Muller of New Port Richey, and Kasandra Murray of Winfield, IL; his two great-grandchildren; and his beloved companion Lorraine Mancini of Stratford, CT. In lieu of services, please honor Al's life by watching Jeopardy in your most comfy lounge chair, winning a hand at the casino, or donating to the National Council on Aging at www.ncoa.org.
Dobies Funeral Home, New Port Richey
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020