Alexander Schillaci, Sr.
Alexander Schillaci, Sr., aged 95 of Bridgeport, CT, beloved husband of Angeline Caruso Schillaci, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Alex was born on January 1, 1925 to the late Onofrio and Giovanna Schillaci in Sutera, Italy. On December 28, 1952, Alex married Angeline in the Vatican in Rome, Italy, and then immigrated to the United States, settling in Bridgeport. He was a master stone mason by trade who built the home he and Angeline shared for more than 60 years, and he was always willing to use his professional skills to help family and friends. As a dedicated member of the community, he served on the Bridgeport Planning and Zoning Commission for many years. He was a proud member and past president and honoree of the Trinacria Society, and a founding and active member and head usher at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Bridgeport, where Alex's stone mason skills were used in the construction of the Church. Alex was a recipient of the 2015 Saint Augustine Medal of Service in recognition of his faithful service to the Bridgeport Diocese. Alex will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his outgoing personality, and his ability to make friends wherever he went. He brought music to parties with his guitar playing and singing and he loved Sunday and holiday dinners with his growing family, imparting life lessons in his own special way. Alex was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Onofrio Schillaci, Carmelo Schillaci, and Paolino Schillaci; his sisters Assunta Scibetta, Carmela Minni, and Maria Cassenti; and his great-grandson Aiden Alexander Mahoney. In addition to his wife Angeline, sister Rosetta Salamone, brother Guiseppe (Pepe) Schillaci, and sister-in-law Caroline Wakefield, Alex is survived by his four children, Joan DiMatteo, Frances Mahoney, Rosemary Pagliaro, and Alexander (Sue) Schillaci, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Lauren) Mahoney, Richard (Yvonne) Mahoney, Michelle Pagliaro, Michael (Lirjona) Pagliaro, Alexander W. Schillaci, Sara Schillaci, and Steven Schillaci; and five great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Samantha, Cameron, Thomas, and Landon Mahoney, all of whom have many fond memories of "Pa." He also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces and nephews in the United States, Italy and United Kingdom, as well as many dear friends, especially Deacon Alix, Father Gene, Father Hyginus and Alex's neighbors Eric and Ivette Cabrera, who were always there for him.
Graveside services will be private, with a memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alex may be mailed to St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.