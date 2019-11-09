|
|
Alexandra Demas Bakes
Alexandra Demas Bakes, beloved wife of Christos N. Bakes, passed away peacefully among her husband and close friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Alexandros and Ruby Demas, she was born in Bridgeport, CT, had been a lifelong area resident. She received her Registered Nurse Diploma from St. Vincent's School of Nursing, BS in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport and an MS in Biology with a certificate in Clinical Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport. Alexandra was a former Associate Professor at the University of Bridgeport in the Masters of Science Program in Biology and Clinical Nutrition. Alexandra also achieved a Statement of Proficiency in Practical Herbal Therapy from the Australian College of Phytotherapy. She was the founder and owner of Focus Nutrition in Fairfield for over thirty years where she derived great pleasure in assisting her patients with their health and nutritional needs. She lectured throughout the United States on drug induced nutritional deficiencies and also lectured at nutritional seminars. Despite her busy professional career, Alexandra was a dedicated care-giver to her mother, Ruby, until her passing in 2017. She was deeply religious and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. Survivors in addition to her loving husband Christos include her cousins, Jerry and Carolyn Petrucelli of Oxford, Nancy and Noel Gabrielle of Orange, Bonnie Novak of New Hampshire, and Andrea Poulos of Bridgeport; three step-daughters whom she cared for deeply, Nicole DeLuca and her husband Chris of Fairfield, Katherine Leckie and her husband Trevor of Trumbull, and Annette Bakes of Norwalk; four loving step-grandsons; her Goddaughter, Demetra Skenderis and her Koumbari, Nick and Viola Skenderis. Alexandra leaves behind a wealth of relatives and friends, all who were special to her. Her husband and family would also like to thank Pastor Mark and the North Park Baptist Church for their love and support.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. The funeral liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity with the Reverend Father George Livaditis officiating. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alexandra's memory may be made to the . For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019