Alexandra Pohrecky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexandra Pohrecky
Alexandra Nikolaenko Pohrecky, age 92, of Hamden, formerly of Bridgeport and Shelton, died on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the widow of John Pohrecky.
Mrs. Pohrecky was born in Ukraine to the late Peter and Natasha Nikolaenko. She was retired from American Fabrics. Alexandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for her family. In her spare time, she loved working in her garden and sewing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church where she sang with the choir. She loved to sing and dance and enjoyed music.
Survivors include her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Myron Hul; and two loving grandchildren, Alexander Hul and his partner, Heather Cochran and Larissa Hul-Galasek and her husband, Bruno.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral service and burial will be private. Family and friends who cannot be present are invited to view the service online on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. by going to www.pisteyfuneralhome.com on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to obtain the link.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved