Alexandra Pohrecky
Alexandra Nikolaenko Pohrecky, age 92, of Hamden, formerly of Bridgeport and Shelton, died on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the widow of John Pohrecky.
Mrs. Pohrecky was born in Ukraine to the late Peter and Natasha Nikolaenko. She was retired from American Fabrics. Alexandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for her family. In her spare time, she loved working in her garden and sewing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church where she sang with the choir. She loved to sing and dance and enjoyed music.
Survivors include her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Myron Hul; and two loving grandchildren, Alexander Hul and his partner, Heather Cochran and Larissa Hul-Galasek and her husband, Bruno.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral service and burial will be private. Family and friends who cannot be present are invited to view the service online on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. by going to www.pisteyfuneralhome.com on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to obtain the link.
Alexandra Nikolaenko Pohrecky, age 92, of Hamden, formerly of Bridgeport and Shelton, died on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the widow of John Pohrecky.
Mrs. Pohrecky was born in Ukraine to the late Peter and Natasha Nikolaenko. She was retired from American Fabrics. Alexandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for her family. In her spare time, she loved working in her garden and sewing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church where she sang with the choir. She loved to sing and dance and enjoyed music.
Survivors include her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Myron Hul; and two loving grandchildren, Alexander Hul and his partner, Heather Cochran and Larissa Hul-Galasek and her husband, Bruno.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, the funeral service and burial will be private. Family and friends who cannot be present are invited to view the service online on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. by going to www.pisteyfuneralhome.com on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to obtain the link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.