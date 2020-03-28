Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Alexandra Budi Shillira
Alexandra Budi Shillira, age 87, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Andrew Shillira, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Due to circumstances beyond control, Alexandra's funeral will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton, CT 06612. To sign an online register or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020
