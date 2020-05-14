Alexandra Shillira
Alexandra Shillira
Alexandra Budi Shillira, age 87, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Andrew Shillira, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born and raised in Pirivole, Macedonia, Greece, daughter of the late George and Franca Batacoia Budi, Alexandra came to the United States in 1969 and lived in Arlington, Virginia before moving to Fairfield after her marriage to Andrew in 1979. She had worked as a tailor for the Fairfield Store for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church. In addition to Andrew, her husband of 41 years, Alexandra leaves behind a sister, Angela Budi of Arlington, VA as well as her nieces Doina Chiacu Kampeas and Ana Chiacu. Funeral services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton, CT 06612. To sign an online register or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
May 14, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
