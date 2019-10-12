Connecticut Post Obituaries
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Alexei W. "Al" Dembski

Alexei W. "Al" Dembski Obituary
Alexei "Al" W. Dembski
BETHANY – Alexei "Al" W. Dembski, 26, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was the son of Alexander J. and Anne Dlugos Dembski.
Al was born in Chelyabinski, Russia on May 6, 1993. He was adopted, along with his sister, Anna on Christmas Day in 1996.
He was known for his sense of humor. Most would say his was one of a kind. In the last ten years, he fought a battle with addiction and spent many days trying to overcome the enemy. On Tuesday, he lost that battle.
Besides his parents, Alexei is survived by his sister Anna Dembski, her partner Mathew Morin and their daughter Aubrey Morin; his beloved aunts and uncles David and Barbara Dlugos and Ginger and Walter Petroy-Roy; his special cousins Michael Dlugos, Rachel and Mark Petro-Roy and Sarah (Austin) Brennan; as well as his special and compassionate friend Sara Bryan.
Arrangements – Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. with the Bethany Lions Club holding a service at 1 p.m. and a funeral service being held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of family in Carrington Cemetery in Bethany. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Lions Club, c/o Town Hall, 40 Peck Rd., Bethany, CT 06524 or to any organization that combats alcohol or drug abuse. For online condolences or to share a photo or story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
