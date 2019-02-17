Alfred W. Acker Jr.

Alfred W Acker, Jr. of Niantic died peacefully at home on February 9. He and Judith Hartt Acker were married July 13, 1963 at Trinity Church, Southport. Al was born on January 3, 1930 in Hartford to Alfred W. and Edith (Anderson) Acker and raised in West Hartford. He graduated from William H Hall High School as salutatorian in 1948, received his AB from Dartmouth College in 1952 and his MBA from its Tuck School of Business in 1953. After completing Naval OCS, he served on active duty until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lt in 1967. Al joined Price Waterhouse in New York City in 1957 and soon after was transferred to its new Stamford office and attained his CPA. In 1966 he joined Citizen's Utilities Company in Stamford as Controller. In 1972 he joined Lone Star Industries in Greenwich retiring in 1992 as Vice President and General Auditor. While with Lone Star he traveled extensively throughout South America and the United States, often accompanied by his wife and sons, Bruce and Jeffrey.

For the first 29 years of their marriage Al and Judy lived in Fairfield where Al was an active member of Trinity Church, Southport serving on the vestry as treasurer. He was also a member of the Patterson Club and the Executive Committee of the Dartmouth club of Bridgeport. For Dartmouth, he also interviewed many area prospective Dartmouth students.

Upon Al's retirement, Al and Judy relocated to a former family beach cottage on Niantic Bay and became members of St. John's Episcopal Church and Black Hall Club. Again Al became involved with the local Dartmouth Club serving as its treasurer and still interviewing perspective students. Judy and Al became regulars at Duplicate Bridge games and developed a passion for Dixieland music, attending many local and national gigs and festivals. For a number of years Al served as tax collector and treasurer of the Oak Grove Beach Association.

Al is survived by his wife Judy, sons Bruce and wife Elaine of Williamsville, New York and Jeffrey and wife Lara of Hanover, New Hampshire and seven grandchildren – Kevin, Emily, Ben, Lindsay, Jake, Dennis and Joseph. He is also survived by his nephew Barry Acker and wife Janet of Maine and his niece Carolyn Giliberto and husband Stan of Glastonbury. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Mike and Chester and nephew Wayne Acker.

The family would like to especially thank the angels from Angel Care, Debbie, Joanne and Kaylee, who took care of him to the end and the nurses and aides from Hospice.

A celebration of Al's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 9, at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by burial of his ashes in St. John's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church, P O Box 810, Niantic, CT 06357 or Center for Hospice Care 179 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 will be greatly appreciated.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes, directions and more service information. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary