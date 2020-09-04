Alfred E. Erst
Alfred E. Erst, age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Beverly Bowers Erst, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Humboldt, Iowa. Al was born in Bridgeport on December 7, 1929 to the late Anthony and Mary (Churma) Erst and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Al retired after thirty-six years from Dresser Industries, where he was a supervisor in the IT Department. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Alyson Rodgerson of Stratford, Victoria Erst of Iowa, and Judy Sockolosky and her husband Tom of Stratford, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Al was predeceased by his sister, Alice Gombar, and 2 great-granddaughters, his "Angels in Heaven". Funeral services were private and entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com