1/
Alfred E. Erst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred E. Erst
Alfred E. Erst, age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Beverly Bowers Erst, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Humboldt, Iowa. Al was born in Bridgeport on December 7, 1929 to the late Anthony and Mary (Churma) Erst and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Al retired after thirty-six years from Dresser Industries, where he was a supervisor in the IT Department. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Alyson Rodgerson of Stratford, Victoria Erst of Iowa, and Judy Sockolosky and her husband Tom of Stratford, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Al was predeceased by his sister, Alice Gombar, and 2 great-granddaughters, his "Angels in Heaven". Funeral services were private and entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved