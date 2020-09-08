1/1
Alfred F. Anzalone
Alfred F. Anzalone, age 59, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on February 12, 1961, he was a son of the late Alfredo Sr. and Lucille Anzalone. Alfred was an employee of Stamford Hospital working as Network Engineer and was also a police officer for the Town of Monroe. Alfred was a very hard working and giving man; he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a fantastic cook, and his Italian specialties will be missed. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time on his boat, as well as taking long motorcycle rides. But above all things in life he was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather. He loved when his family was together, especially his grandchildren. The unconditional love he gave, and the memories created will live in their hearts forever. Survivors include his three loving children, Marlena Anzalone (Jonny Wozniak), Alfred F. Anzalone III (Samantha Laluna) and Felicia Anzalone (Jerry Peck) and their mother, Shannynn Cella, eight adored grandchildren, Sondra, Aubrey, Trevor, Mason, Austin, Natalie, Christian and J.J., two sisters, Debby Logan and her husband Robert and Rosalie Woodward and her husband Bryan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Moose Hill Rd., Monroe. All other services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd., Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
