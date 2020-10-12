Alfred Fay

Alfred T. Fay
Alfred Thomas Fay, age 99, of Bridgeport, passed away October 10, 2020 in his home. He was born July 25, 1921 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alfred C. Fay and Sarah Ellsmore Fay. He graduated from Central High School in 1940, served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945 in the 3rd Army under General George S. Patton in England, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany, in the 503rd Battalion, earning 5 Battle Stars. He joined the Bridgeport Fire Department in 1951. He served 16 years with the Rescue Squad. He was awarded 2 Gold Stars for Bravery. He was the first fireman chosen for "Fireman of the Year" in 1962. Mr. Fay served 10 years on the Executive Board of Local 834 of the Fireman's Union. He was Assistant Chief in 1984. He belonged to B.A.R.F. (Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters), Disabled American Veterans
and the 503rd Battalion Reunion Committee. He retired in 1986 after 35 years of service. Mr. Fay enjoyed playing golf and watching the UConn Women's Basketball; however his favorite pastime was being with his son, daughter-in-law and grandsons.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean Albright Fay whom he married on August 20, 1955 in St. Charles Church in Bridgeport, CT. He was also predeceased by his brothers Edward and William Fay. He is survived by his devoted son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kimberly Fay; his cherished grandsons Ryan and Dylan Fay, his loving sister Elizabeth Freddino and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT. Interment to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, North Ave., Bpt., CT. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Masks are required at the funeral home and at church. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610 To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
.